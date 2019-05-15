Collins is receiving interest from the Patriots in free agency, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Collins has taken his time fielding contract offers thus far into free agency and is one of the best players remaining on the open market not named Ndamukong Suh. His potential return to the Patriots is an interesting proposition since they are the team that drafted Collins as a 2013 second-rounder before turning him into a star and trading him to the Cleveland in 2016. The Pro-Bowler's potential return to New England would significantly beef up a linebacking corps currently headed by the aging Dont'a Hightower and Kyle Van Noy.

More News
Our Latest Stories