Newman is expected to sign with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Newman was an opt-out for the 2020 campaign, but prior to making that decision as a graduate transfer at Georgia, he logged time in 19 contests at Wake Forest. During his 12-game slate in 2019, he completed 60.9 percent of his passes for 2,898 yards, 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. With Jalen Hurts and Joe Flacco occupying the top two spots on Philly's QB depth chart, Newman may not be much more than a camp arm this summer.