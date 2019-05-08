Jamire Jordan: Waived by Kansas City

Jordan (undisclosed) was released by the Chiefs on Tuesday, Brooke Pryor of The Kansas City Star reports.

The Fresno state product was let go with an injury designation, but it's unclear when he picked up the injury. Jordan caught 27 passes for 434 yards and three touchdowns during his senior season with Fresno State. The big-play specialist will hope to get healthy and earn another shot with an NFL club.

