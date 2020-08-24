Brown was released by the Falcons on Monday, Kelsey Conway of the team's official site reports.

The 27-year-old started nine times for the Falcons during 2019, but this move would indicate that the team is comfortable with what it has along the interior offensive line. Rookie third-round pick Matt Hennessy has been taking the majority of his reps at guard rather than center, while Chris Lindstrom, James Carpenter and Matt Gono all continue to get significant reps at the guard spots as well. Brown has recently cleared concussion protocol, and he will now seek an NFL opportunity elsewhere.