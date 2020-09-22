Hasty could be called on from the practice squad with just two healthy running backs heading into a Week 3 matchup against the Giants, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The 49ers were ravaged by injuries in a Week 2 victory over the Jets. With Raheem Mostert (knee) doubtful to suit up and Tevin Coleman (knee) already ruled out for multiple weeks, the club is left with Jerick McKinnon and Jeff Wilson as the only healthy backs this week. Hasty was stashed on the practice squad due to his combination of speed and pass-catching ability. The undrafted Purdue product could immediately see touches if promoted in an offense that prefers to deploy a three-back committee on game days.