JaMycal Hasty: Heading to San Fran as UDFA
Hasty is expected to sign with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The 49ers shipped Matt Breida to the Dolphins earlier Saturday, and Hasty brings some added depth to the position. The rookie will likely need to make a strong impression in order to earn a roster spot with Raheem Mostert, Tevin Coleman, Jerick McKinnon and Jeff Wilson still on the team. Hasty rushed for 627 yards and seven touchdowns on 109 attempts and caught 25 passes for 184 yards last season at Baylor.
