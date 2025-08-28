The Dolphins signed Hasty to the practice squad Thursday, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

Hasty was unable to crack the Patriots' 53-man roster at the end of training camp, but he'll remain in the AFC East with the Dolphins' practice squad. With Jaylen Wright (leg) expected to miss multiple weeks, Hasty and Jeff Wilson are candidates to be called up to the active roster for Week 1 against the Colts on Sunday, Sept. 7. Hasty appeared in 15 regular-season games for New England in 2024 and logged 20 carries for 69 yards while adding 10 catches (on 12 targets) for 59 yards and at touchdown.