Hasty was waived by the 49ers on Tuesday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Hasty failed to make the 49ers' final roster for 2022 after serving as the team's primary third down running back last season. The 25-year-old played in 11 games in 2021, rushing for 68 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries while reeling in 23 passes for 157 receiving yards. Hasty will likely join the 49ers' practice squad if he goes unclaimed on waivers.