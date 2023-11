Hasty was waived by the Jaguars on Saturday, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Hasty saw the field in three games for Jacksonville across the first nine weeks, but only played a total of 15 snaps between offense and special teams. He failed to record a catch on either of his two targets. Assuming he clears waivers, the running back will be a candidate to land back on the Jags' practice squad.