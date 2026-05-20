Janarius Robinson: Tries out with Patriots
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson worked out with the Patriots on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Robinson is healthy again after spending the entirety of the 2025 campaign on Kansas City's injured reserve due to a broken foot. The 28-year-old will now look to earn a spot on New England's roster, where he could contribute as a depth defender.
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