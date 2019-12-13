Janoris Jenkins: Done in New York
The Giants waived/injured Jenkins (ankle) on Friday, Michael Elsen of the team's official site reports.
Jenkins is nursing an ankle injury sustained during Monday's loss to the Eagles, the severity of which prevented him from practicing in any capacity this week. The Giants' decision to part ways with Jenkins stems from his inappropriate Twitter exchange with a fan earlier this week, which included the use of a slur. Coach Pat Shurmur said "the refusal to acknowledge the inappropriate and offensive language, was the determining factor." Jenkins started 13 contests in New York this season, notching 54 tackles (45 solo), 14 defended passes and four interceptions.
