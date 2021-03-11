The Saints are releasing Jenkins, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
You could argue Jenkins is more valuable than the $7 million in cap space this move frees up, but the Saints are in a tough position with the salary cap. They've figured out keeping their top players around, but the second and third-tier veterans like Jenkins and Emmanuel Sanders will need to find new homes. Known for his playmaking more so than his reliable coverage, the 32-year-old Jenkins nonetheless remains viable as a starting outside cornerback, coming off a 2020 campaign with 12 pass defenses and three interceptions in 13 games. He has eight pick-sixes in his career, tied for eighth most all-time.
