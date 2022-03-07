Brisker felt discomfort in his lower back after his bench press drill at the NFL Combine on Sunday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Brisker was able to complete his bench press, and he finished with 22 reps. However, he shut down his combine experience after his first 40-yard dash attempt, when he logged a time of 4.49. He'll rest over the next few weeks and plans to do the remainder of his drills at Penn State's pro day in late March. The 22-year-old figures to be one of the top safeties off the board during the 2022 NFL Draft in spite of Sunday's injury.