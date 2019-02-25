Ja'Quan Gardner: Leads AAF in rushing yards
Gardner leads the Alliance of American Football in rushing through three weeks, with 35 carries for 281 yards (8.0 average) and three touchdowns, as well as five catches for 45 yards.
Gardner is the only AAF player with 200 yards on the ground, while Trent Richardson leads the league in both carries (59) and rushing touchdowns (six) despite ranking dead last at 2.5 yards per carry (min. 10 attempts). Gardner can really grab the NFL's attention if he becomes a bigger factor in the passing game --probably a necessity for relevance given his lack of height (5-foot-6) and subpar timed speed (4.58 40). He failed to crack the 49ers' 53-man roster as an undrafted rookie in 2018, attempting a huge jump in competition after he scored 74 touchdowns in 41 games at Division II Humboldt State. The stocky 24-year-old hasn't gotten much help from his teammates on the San Diego Fleet, accounting for three of the squad's five touchdowns amidst a 1-2 start to the season.
