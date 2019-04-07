Ja'Quan Gardner: Undergoes shoulder surgery
Gardner underwent shoulder surgery last week but is still looking to sign with an NFL team and return in time for training camp, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Gardner was attracting attention from NFL teams based on his performance with the San Diego Fleet of the AAF, racking up 311 yards and three touchdowns on 64 carries in eight games. While the surgery might deter teams from taking a chance on the Humboldt State graduate, he's still hoping for a second chance at the NFL after he failed the make the 49ers' 53-man roster as an undrafted free agent in 2018.
