Hardy was waived by the Cowboys on Thursday, Nick Eatman of the team's official site reports.

Hardy was removed from Dallas' roster in order to make room for linebacker Malik Jefferson, who was signed in a corresponding move Thursday. The undrafted running back was elevated from the Cowboys' practice squad for three games last season, finishing with four rushing attempts over eight offensive snaps. Teams will now have an opportunity to claim Hardy off waivers before he hits free agency.