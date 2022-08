Hardy was brought in for a free-agency workout by both the Broncos and Steelers this past week, Mike Klis of 9News Denver and Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com report.

Hardy was expected to sign with the Eagles in July, but the team ultimately decided against bringing him on. The undrafted running back was elevated from Dallas' practice squad for three games during his 2021 rookie season, totaling four rushes for 29 yards and one touchdown over eight offensive snaps.