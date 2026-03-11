The Patriots did not extend a franchise tender offer to Roy (undisclosed) by Wednesday's deadline, making him a free agent, Mark Daniels of MassLive.com reports.

Roy missed the entire 2025 season due to an undisclosed injury but is now presumably healthy and ready to search for a new landing spot in the NFL. He logged six regular-season appearances (one start) with New England in 2024, totaling 17 tackles (12 solo), including 2.0 sacks, in that span.