Abbrederis posted Friday on his personal Twitter account that he has retired from professional football.

A fifth-round pick of the Packers in 2014, Abbrederis suited up for 22 regular-season contests with Green Bay and Detroit across his four years in the NFL, finishing his career with 13 receptions for 163 yards and no touchdowns. Abbrederis' most significant action came during the Packers' 2015 postseason run, when a slew of injuries to other wideouts vaulted him up the depth chart and allowed him to pick up 16 targets over two playoff outings.