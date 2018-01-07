Jared Abbrederis: Announces retirement from football
Abbrederis posted Friday on his personal Twitter account that he has retired from professional football.
A fifth-round pick of the Packers in 2014, Abbrederis suited up for 22 regular-season contests with Green Bay and Detroit across his four years in the NFL, finishing his career with 13 receptions for 163 yards and no touchdowns. Abbrederis' most significant action came during the Packers' 2015 postseason run, when a slew of injuries to other wideouts vaulted him up the depth chart and allowed him to pick up 16 targets over two playoff outings.
More News
-
Wild Card Round Injury Updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
NFL Playoff Fantasy: Surprising top QB
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
Wild Card pool rankings: Start Gurley
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal wild card...
-
Wild Card round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the four games during...
-
2018 Round 1 previews
Jamey Eisenberg has an early break down of his 2018 first round, as well as the top 12 players...
-
Playoff challenge player rankings
Jamey Eisenberg ranks all the players in the upcoming NFL playoffs based on how far their teams...