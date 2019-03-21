Cook is expected to sign with the Saints, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Cook left New Orleans unsigned after visiting with the team last week. While it isn't clear if the tight end has visited other potential suitors since then, it's becoming clear the tight end has decided on the Saints to continue his playing career. Should Cook ultimately put pen to paper, he'll provide Drew Brees with a nice upgrade at the tight end position -- at least from a receiving perspective.

