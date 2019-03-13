Jared Cook: Meeting with Saints
Cook will visit with the Saints on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Cook proved that he had plenty to give in two campaigns with the Raiders. Overall, he totaled 122 catches (on 187 targets) for 1,584 yards and eight touchdowns in 32 games. Tight end is a need in New Orleans following the retirement of Ben Watson (appendix), so if Cook does land a contract in the coming days, the soon-to-be 32-year-old could benefit in the upgrade from Derek Carr to Drew Brees.
