The Saints terminated Cook's contract Wednesday, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.
Cook was bound for free agency this offseason regardless, so cutting him now simply allows the veteran tight end to immediately begin his search for a new home. The 33-year-old had a somewhat down year in 2020, with a modest 37 catches for 504 yards -- his lowest totals since 2016 -- but he remained effective in the red zone, with seven total touchdowns. His departure leaves 2020 third-round pick Adam Trautman as the Saints' presumptive starting tight end heading into 2021.