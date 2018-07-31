Jared Machorro: Waived with injury designation
The Colts waived Machorro (undisclosed) with an injury designation Monday, Scott Horner of the Indianapolis Star reports.
The nature of Machorro's injury isn't clear. The offensive lineman will revert to injured reserve if he clears waivers.
