Jared Pinkney: Joining Atlanta
Pinkney is expected to sign with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent, Zach Klein of WSB-TV reports.
Pinkney had a quiet senior season at Vanderbilt with 233 receiving yards and two scores, but he was more productive during his junior campaign with 50 catches, 774 yards and seven touchdowns. Atlanta doesn't have any established options at tight end behind recent trade-acquisition Hayden Hurst, so Pinkney should have a solid chance to earn a place on the 53-man roster.
