Pinkney signed with the Falcons' practice squad Sunday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Pinkney enjoyed a breakout junior campaign in which he racked up 50 receptions for 774 yards and seven touchdowns, but otherwise he never exceeded 22 catches, 280 receiving yards or three touchdowns in any of his other three collegiate seasons for Vanderbilt. The Falcons noted Pinkney's upside and quickly signed him to an undrafted free agent contract following April's draft, but ultimately the team elects to go with Hayden Hurst, Jaeden Graham and Luke Stocker as its Week 1 options at tight end. For now, the 6-foot-4 Pinkney will continue his NFL journey as a developmental option for a Falcons team that has a proven propensity to promote players from within (just ask current defensive captain and former practice-squad member, Ricardo Allen).