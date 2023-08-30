The Bears waived Pinkney (undisclosed) from injured reserve with an injury settlement Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Pinkney joined the Bears early in training camp with the hope of competing for a depth role at tight end, but he has dealt with an injury late in camp. Though the specifics of his injury are still unknown, the veteran was able to reach an agreement on an injury settlement with the Bears. For this reason, Pinkney will not have to miss the entire 2023 campaign and can look to sign with another team as the season gets underway.