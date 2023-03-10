site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jared Pinkney: Waived by Los Angeles
RotoWire Staff
Mar 10, 2023
The Rams waived
Pinkney on Friday.
Pinkney made four appearances for the Rams in 2022, totaling 42 snaps (three offensive). He has yet to catch a pass across two
NFL seasons and will likely be a long shot to make a roster ahead of the 2023 campaign.
