Play

Jared Rice: Heading to Chargers

Rice agreed to terms with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Rice started 31 games for Fresno State over the past three seasons and caught 32 passes for 307 yards and four touchdowns in 2019. The 6-foot-5, 243-pound tight end should compete for a spot on the 53-man roster in training camp.

Our Latest Stories