Play

Veldheer has been released off of the reserve/retired list by the Patriots, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

While Veldheer is perhaps not the retired former Patriot some were expecting to make a comeback this season, he is apparently in shape. The Hillsdale product could find a match with a team in need of offensive-line help.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories