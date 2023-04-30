Houston is expected to sign Wayne as an undrafted free agent, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
The 6-foot-3 wideout recorded 47 receptions for 658 yards and a career-high six touchdowns for the Panthers as a Junior while operating as the No. 2 option behind Jordan Addison. However, after his breakout campaign, Addison opted to transfer to USC, so Wayne saw an increased role during the 2022-23 campaign and caught 60 passes for 1,062 yards and five touchdowns. He's a long shot to make the Texans' initial 53-man roster, but he'll still get a chance to compete for a spot with a litany of newcomers in Houston's revamped wideout room.