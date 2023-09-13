Patterson signed with the Chargers' practice squad Wednesday.
Patterson spent camp with the Commanders, as well as the previous two seasons, but was unable to earn a spot on the 53-man roster. He'll now be an emergency option for Los Angeles, while he tries to earn a permanent spot on their active roster.
