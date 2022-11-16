Patterson reverted back to the Commanders' practice squad Tuesday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Patterson made his first NFL appearance in 2022 in Week 10 against the Eagles, but he ultimately played just four special-teams snaps in the contest. The 22-year-old will now transition back to Washington's practice squad as an emergency running back depth option, though he could receive another promotion to the team's 53-man roster if either J.D. McKissic (neck) or Jonathan Williams (knee) are unable to gain medical clearance in time for Sunday's game in Houston.