The Chargers reverted Patterson to their practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Patterson got his first elevation of the campaign for Sunday's matchup against the Chiefs and played one snap on special teams. That was his first regular-season action since he suited up in three contests for the Commanders in 2022. With J.K. Dobbins on IR for at least two more games, Patterson could get additional elevations, though it's unlikely he'll see much action on offense.