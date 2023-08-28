The Commanders are slated to release Patterson, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
Patterson made a case for a spot on Washington's final roster when he turned eight carries into 51 yards in the team's preseason finale, but he nonetheless will now need to search for an opportunity elsewhere. However, Patterson could have earned himself a call back via the practice squad.
