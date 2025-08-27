Jaret Patterson: Let go with injury settlement
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Chargers waived Patterson (undisclosed) with an injury settlement Tuesday.
The nature and severity of Patterson's injury isn't clear, but the settlement will allow him to sign with a team once he is fully healthy. The only preseason action he saw was the Hall of Fame Game against the Lions on July 31, when he turned three carries into two yards while adding two catches on as many targets for 18 yards.
More News
-
Chargers' Jaret Patterson: Staying with Bolts•
-
Chargers' Jaret Patterson: Inactive for wild-card contest•
-
Chargers' Jaret Patterson: Joins active roster•
-
Jaret Patterson: Lands back on practice squad•
-
Chargers' Jaret Patterson: Elevated by Bolts for Week 14•
-
Jaret Patterson: Joins Chargers' practice squad•