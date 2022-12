Patterson is expected to be elevated to the active roster with Commanders' No. 2 running back Antonio Gibson (knee/foot) ruled out for Sunday's game against the Browns, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.

Patterson was previously bumped up from the practice squad for the Commanders' Week 4 win over the Eagles. However, the second-year running ultimately played just four special-teams snaps in this contest, so he'll likely slot into a similar role behind Brian Robinson and Jonathan Williams.