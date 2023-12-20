Patterson was cut from the Chargers' practice squad Wednesday, Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.
Patterson has been on the team's practice squad since Sept. 13, but he never received an elevation to the active roster. The 23-year-old will work to find a new opportunity before the 2023 campaign comes to a close.
More News
-
Jaret Patterson: Gets new opportunity•
-
Jaret Patterson: Let go by Washington•
-
Commanders' Jaret Patterson: Makes final case for spot•
-
Commanders' Jaret Patterson: Leading rusher against Dallas•
-
Commanders' Jaret Patterson: One of two healthy RBs•
-
Commanders' Jaret Patterson: Bumps up to 53-man roster•