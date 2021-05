Patterson is expected to sign with Washington as an undrafted free agent, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Patterson didn't display much acumen as a receiver in the collegiate ranks, but he ripped off at least 1,000 rushing yards in each of his three seasons, even in the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign (1,072 yards in six games). Overall, he averaged 6.1 yards per carry and scored 53 total TDs in 32 games. Look for Patterson to push for a depth backfield role in the Nation's Capital.