Jaret Patterson: Signs with Los Angeles
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Chargers signed Patterson to the practice squad Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Los Angeles now has three running backs on the practice squad, as Patterson joins Nyheim Hines and Amar Johnson behind Kimani Vidal and Hassan Haskins on the 53-man roster. Patterson profiles as an early-down, between-the-tackles ball carrier and could get a look on the game day roster after Haskins has amassed just 27 scoreless yards on 11 carries this season.
