Jaret Patterson: Waived by Chargers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Patterson was waived by the Chargers on Monday.
With fellow RBs Omarion Hampton (ankle) and Hassan Haskins (hamstring) having been activated from IR on Monday, Patterson was waived to free up a roster spot for the team's backfield additions. In four games with Los Angeles this season, Patterson has recorded 32 carries for 132 yards and a TD.
