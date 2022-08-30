Patterson was waived by the Commanders on Tuesday, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.

Patterson had a strong preseason, rushing for 63 yards and a score on 16 carries while also catching five passes for 47 yards over three games. In the end though, he failed to make the Commanders' final roster and could end up on a new squad. With Brian Robinson (lower body) out for the foreseeable future, it's possible that Patterson returns to the Commanders' practice squad and gets elevated at some point early in the season.