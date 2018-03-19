Jarius Wright: Signing with Carolina
Wright is signing a two-year contract with the Panthers, including a $2 million signing bonus, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Released by the Vikings on Friday, the 2012 fourth-round pick only needed three days to find a new home. He'll reunite with Panthers offensive coordinator Norv Turner, who held the same role in Minnesota from 2014 to 2016. Wright lost his long-time gig as the Vikings' No. 3 receiver in 2016, but he finally got it back for the 2017 playoffs, where he responded by catching six of 12 targets for 107 yards in two games. The 28-year-old likely will compete with Russell Shepard and Curtis Samuel (ankle) for slot work, while Devin Funchess and Torrey Smith figure to man the outside. The Panthers may still add more help in the draft, as their current wideout group is a clear case of quantity over quality.
