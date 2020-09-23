The Cardinals signed Brown to the practice squad Wednesday.
After tours of duty with two NFC West teams to start his career -- the Cardinals, then Seahawks -- Brown spent some time with the 49ers in training camp but ultimately was released in late August. Less than a month later, he found employment with the Cardinals yet again, only this time he'll have to work his way up to the active roster. And at the moment, just one of the six wide receivers on the 53-man -- Christian Kirk, groin -- is tending to an injury.