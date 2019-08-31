Jaron Brown: Let go by Seattle
Brown was released by the Seahawks on Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Brown was competing for a depth receiver role with the Seahawks and his release may have been salary related as the team needed to open up some space for the newly acquired Jadaveon Clowney. Brown has the shown the ability to contribute on special teams in the past and he could foreseeably catch on with another team ahead of Week 1.
