Brown had a tryout with the Texans on Sunday, Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com reports.
Brown played a limited role in Seattle over the last two years, posting 30 receptions for 220 yards and two touchdowns through 30 games. He was undependable with seven catchless games in 2019, but he could add solid depth elsewhere. Even in Houston, though he would likely be on the roster bubble -- despite DeAndre Hopkins departure -- after the team added Brandin Cooks and Randall Cobb this offseason.
