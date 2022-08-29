Davis was released by the Lions on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Davis spent the first four seasons of his career with Detroit, leading him to re-sign with the team this offseason after he recorded 25 tackles over nine games with the Jets last year. However, the 2021 first-round pick appears to have lost his spot at inside linebacker to rookie sixth-rounder Malcolm Rodriguez this preseason. Davis likely will rely on both his defensive and special-teams value when looking for a new landing spot heading into the regular season.