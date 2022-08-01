Williams (hamstring) was waived with an injury designation by the Giants on Monday, Michael Eisen of the team's official site reports.

Williams was let go after the Giants signed safety Jarrod Wilson in a corresponding move Monday. The 25-year-old cornerback initially re-signed with New York in March after he collected 18 tackles and one pass defended over six games during his second season with the team in 2021. Williams will now pass through waivers and, if he goes unclaimed, should revert to the Giants' injured reserve list this preseason.