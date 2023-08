Williams (lower body) reached an injury settlement with the Lions on Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Williams was slated to miss the entire 2023 campaign after reverting to the Lions' injured reserve, but he's now free to sign a new deal as soon as he can pass a physical. The severity of Williams' injury is unclear, but he was carted off the field during a training camp practice with what appeared to be a lower-body issue.