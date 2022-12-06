site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jarrett Guarantano: Lands with Denver
RotoWire Staff
The Broncos signed Guarantano to their practice squad Tuesday, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.
Guarantano began the season with the Cardinals before being let go Oct. 4. He's since relocated to Denver where he'll now serve as added quarterback depth behind Russell Wilson and Brett Rypien.
