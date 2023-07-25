Guarantano was waived by the Broncos on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Guarantano will head to waivers after spending last season bouncing between Denver's practice squad and active roster. The 2022 undrafted free agent has yet to play a snap in a regular season game and will now look to catch on with another team.
